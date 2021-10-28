Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y.
She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
In the fall semester of 1959, Mary Margaret began teaching in the English department of Gettysburg College. She taught at Gettysburg College for her entire career (1959-1996).She took on many roles in the department, including serving chair. She was very interested in creating diversity within the department, and played a roll in adding Women’s Studies to the college curriculum. Mary Margaret was also active in the East-Central American Society of Eighteenth Century Studies. She attended and presented at numerous conferences, and served on several committees.
Mary Margaret was also active in the Gettysburg community, especially through the Land Conservancy of Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council. She wrote articles for the land conservancy publications, and was herself an avid art collector.
Mary Margaret was a life long lover of dogs. She was never without at least one dog at her side and could frequently be seen walking her dogs around Gettysburg. She loved watching the birds at her backyard feeder, and spending time with her many friends. She a lifelong close relationship with her brother Neil and enjoyed his company and that of his wife Lee and her nieces and nephews.
Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her brother Neil Sillars Stewart and his wife, Lilian Lewis Stewart of Syracuse, N.Y. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Bruce Stewart of Oneida, N.Y., David Stewart of Syracuse, N.Y., Gwyneth Stewart of Cincinnati, Ohio, Allen Stewart of Boerne, Texas, Bronwyn Ship of Canandaigua, N.Y., and Rhyssa Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; also by 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great nephews.
A memorial service will be held on November 6, 2021, at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. Internment will be held in Syracuse, N.Y., at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mary Margaret’s name may be made to the Land Conservancy of Adams County or the Adams County Arts Council.
