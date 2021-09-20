Donald Wayne McCauslin Sr., 82, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. at York Hospital.
Born May 27, 1939. in Adams County, he was the son of the late Joseph McCauslin and Rosalie Fitez. He was the companion of Diane Kinard Workman and husband to the late Miriam Fitz McCauslin.
Don retired from Adams Electric Corporation after 40 years of service. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He thoroughly enjoyed his hunting trips to Canada and out west. He was also active in the National Guard, Jaycees, NRA, and numerous other community organizations.
Don is survived by two sons, Donnie and wife Kelly McCauslin of Cross Roads, and Craig and fiancé Kathy Koht of York; two daughters, Teri Stacey and husband John Stacey of Red Lion, and Trini Vandermark and husband Ed Vandermark of Red Lion; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert, Steven and Richard Fitez; and a sister, Patricia Feeser. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph McCauslin.
A time for visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, www.RMEF.org.
