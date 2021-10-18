Alverda A. “Verdie” Strausbaugh, 79, of Orrtanna, died Thursday evening, October 14, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, Pa.
Born October 5, 1942, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Marie (Harman) Heller. She was the wife of Charles “Charlie” W. Strausbaugh, of Orrtanna, to whom she was married for 55 years.
Mrs. Strausbaugh was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She worked at Carroll Shoe Factory for a time before retiring from Musselman Foods.
In addition to her husband, Alverda is survived by her two daughters, Tara Strausbaugh of Orrtanna, and Karen Jeffcoat of Orrtanna; son, Charles William “Bill” Strausbaugh III, who’s whereabouts are unknown; seven grandchildren, Jodi, April, J.D., Jacob, Rose, Connie and Heather; great-grandchild, Riley; and her two sisters, Fay Heller of Gettysburg, and Nancy Sneed of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her son, Neil Strausbaugh; and her brother, Larry Heller.
A graveside service for Verdie will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
