Ursula Inge Sanchez (Keim), 84, formerly of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with her children by her side.
Born in Stuttgart, Germany, on December 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Hermann and Marguerite Keim.
She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 51 years, Lt. Col. Arturo Sanchez-Lopez; and her sister Leni Tague, of Evansville, Ill.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Jacobi and his family of Auckland, New Zealand; three children, Jessica Sanchez and Arturo Sanchez, both of Gettysburg, and Michelle Lowery and her husband Cameron of York Haven, Pa. Also surviving are grandchildren, Samantha Vitella of Bardentown, N.J., Miranda Sanchez of Johnson City, Tenn., Xander Sanchez of Gettysburg, and Dillon and Madison Lowery of York Haven, Pa.; and step-granddaughter Monica McDannell and her family of Gettysburg.
Funeral arrangements, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
