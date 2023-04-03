Richard Lee Book, 95, of Arendtsville, passed away on March 27, after a short illness. He is predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and a sister. He is survived by a son, two daughters and a granddaughter.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S Patapsco and pursued a career in banking with Dauphin Deposit and later Harris Savings and Loan.
He volunteered with the Gettysburg Equestrian Historical Society, and worked to help improve the equestrian trails through the National Battlefield Park in Gettysburg. After retiring from banking, he worked at Artillery Ridge Campground as a groundskeeper.
As per Richard’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
