Lisa A. Tester, age 55, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Sunday, June 5, 1966, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Elwood and Betty J. (Jeffcoat) Starner.
Lisa was an LPN doing home healthcare services in the Gettysburg area. She had also worked at the Lutheran Home. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Donald E. Tester. She is also survived by one daughter, Jessica J. Tester of East Berlin; one son, Justin W. Tester of Gettysburg; two stepsons, Donald Kevin Tester of Ohio and Troy David Tester of Gettysburg; and one sister, Margaret E. Starner of New Oxford.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Lisa’s request, there will be no services.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
