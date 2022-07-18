Beverly (Bev) Files Taylor, 71, of Gettysburg, passed away on July 9, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. Bev was born on January 11, 1951, to Jack Taylor and Gwendolyn Files Taylor in Charlottesville, Va.
After graduating from George Withe High School in Richmond, Va., Bev joined the US Navy and later served in the Army National Guard. Bev had a passion for his fellow man and supporting his community. He was a member of the Boy Scouts Battlefield Troop 88, the York Springs Lions Club and the York Springs Fire Company. His greatest joy was assisting the Scouts as they worked to achieve their goals.
Bev is now surrounded by the love of his late wife, Cathy; his parents, Jack and Gwen; and his brother, Robert who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife, Shelley Taylor; his stepchildren, Colby (Cindy) Myers and Rachel Wilt; his nephews, Owen (Tina) and Jack (Anna) Taylor; his sister-in-law, June Taylor; and his beloved cat, Jethro.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Gettysburg Baptist Church at 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New Birth of Freedom Council@ tinyurl.com/bevtaylorscouts (please select Battlefield Troop 88) or the York Springs Lions Club.
