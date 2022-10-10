Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Saint Augustine, Florida.
Donald was born on April 20, 1943, in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle, Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
In high school, he moved with his parents to Arendtsville where he began working in the family business, Sell’s Garage. His decades-long career in the family business was only paused from 1966 to 1968 when he served a tour of duty in Vietnam for the United States Army.
In 1984, he embarked on an illustrious second career in sales, working with Echlin Corporation in Branford, Connecticut, Crane Cams in Daytona Beach, Florida, and finally K&N Engineering in Riverside, California. Aside from his local professional accomplishments, Donald’s sales career took him all over the world and allowed him the opportunity to experience numerous cultures on several continents. In 2013, he and his wife retired together and were able to enjoy their family and time together.
Donald is survived by his wife, Carolyn Musselman Sell of St. Augustine, Florida; two children, Steven Sell of Los Angeles, California, and Diane Sell Ottens of St. Johns, Florida; three grandchildren Jake, Ryann, and Logan; and his brother Kenneth J. Sell who lives in Germany.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main Street Bendersville.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Zion United Church of Christ, 22 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville, PA 17303 at 11 a.m. Rev. George Heberling will officiate. Donald will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Arendtsville.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.