David J. Smith, 65, of York Springs, passed away suddenly early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, at the Hanover Hospital.
Born Dec. 18, 1955, in Bonneauville, he was the son of the late Harold and Janet (Geisler) Smith.
He was the husband of Lisa A. (Weaver) Smith, of York Springs, to whom he was married for 37 years.
Mr. Smith was a very active member of the Gettysburg Four Square Church, where he served as a council member. He was a 1973 graduate of Littlestown High School. He worked for 15 years at the Adams County National Bank, and then went on to open his own company in 1988, Craftbuilt Inc. where he served as owner and president.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by his two sons, Kyle Smith and his wife Laura of York Springs, and Aaron Smith and his wife McKenzie of Elizabethtown, Pa.; his grandson, Declan Smith; his brother, Richard Smith of Shippensburg, Pa.; his two sisters, Diane MacBeth of Gettysburg, and Dorothy Stevens of Shippensburg, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Mark Chester officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.