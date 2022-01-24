Charlie W. Knight, of Gettysburg, passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 72, after a brief illness with cancer.
He was the husband of Lucy M. (Hartlaub) Knight; the father of Lisa Knight of McSherrystown, Lori Knight of Hanover, Jason Knight of York, Jared Knight of Spring Grove and Patrick Knight of New Oxford; the grandfather of Sharae and the late Shalyn Knight; the brother of Sandra Knight and Charles “Chaz” Knight; and the son of the late Charles and Violet (Menchey) Knight.
Charlie enjoyed selling tickets for various fundraisers and working with wood. He was a member of the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose, the New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, the Catholic War Veterans Club in Bonneauville, the McSherrystown Fish and Game Association, the Irishtown Fire Company and the Home Association of McSherrystown.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Charlie’s life on Thursday, January 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Charlie’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.