With deepest sorrow, we announce the death of our cherished son, Michael Ernest Dodson, who passed away suddenly at work on Nov. 1, 2021. He was 31 years old.
Michael was born on Oct. 2, 1990. He grew up in Gettysburg surrounded by a loving extended family and wonderful friends. He attended St. Francis Elementary School, Delone Catholic High School and graduated from Mercersburg Academy. He graduated from Occidental College, Los Angeles, California with a degree in neuroscience. He moved back to the East Coast and obtained a Masters Degree in Biomedical Science from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Michael worked as a researcher supporting biomedical research on arthritis at the University of Pennsylvania and later moved to Washington DC to join Georgetown University working on COVID testing and research.
With a passion for adventure, Michael treasured the opportunity to travel, always looking for new people to meet and new things to experience. He loved music, reading, and sports, having played lacrosse and basketball. He easily made friends and loved spending time with them. Throughout his life, Michael volunteered at soup kitchens and supported mission trips.
Michael’s love, intellect and wit are already missed by his father and mother, John and Donna Dodson, his grandmother, Alma Fogle, and his aunts, uncles, cousins and his friends, who were extended family members to him. He was preceded in death by grandparents Ernest Fogle and William and Dorothy Dodson.
A memorial Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 20 W High Street, Gettysburg PA followed by reception at Adams County Arts building. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Cure International, 70 Ionia Avenue SW, Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.