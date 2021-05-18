A brief graveside service will be held for Loretta Harman Groft on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1535 Hunterstown-Hampton Rd., New Oxford, at 1 p.m.
She passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, due to COVID-19. Loretta was the loving wife to Eugene Groft and mother of Lori Riddle, Eric Groft and Darrell Groft. A light lunch and memories will follow at the church hall.
