Maddie O'Brien, Delone Catholic Girls' Soccer: Maddie had a hat trick, including the game-winner in OT, in a District 3 playoff game against Brandywine. Shel has scored in a 2-1 loss to Harrisburg Christian

Devan Ponce, Biglerville Boys' Soccer: Devan recorded a hat trick in the Canners' 7-1 win over Dayspring Christian in a District 3 playoff game

Sydney Winpigler, New Oxford Field Hockey: Sydney scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Susquehannock in the District 3 playoffs

Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic Football: Ryder scored 5 touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Fairfield. His scores included a kickoff return, punt return, reception and 2 rushing touchdowns

Ella Means, Bermudian Springs Girls' Volleyball: Ella posted 17 kills and 20 digs in a five-set win over Linville Hill in the District 3 playoffs

