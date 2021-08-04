Joanne M. (Anderson) Lehr, 90, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover. She was the wife of the late Malcolm J. Lehr, who died August 13, 2002.
Joanne was born July 16, 1931, in York, the daughter of the late Roy and Hilda (Lausch) Anderson.
Joanne was a member of St. Paul’s “Red Run” Church in East Berlin, and the Gettysburg Walking Club. She loved traveling, and spending time at her Delaware beach house.
Joanne is survived by a daughter, Jeri R. Ehly and her husband Steve of Boiling Springs; two sons, Jamie L. Lehr and his wife Kathy of New Oxford, and Jordan L. Lehr and his wife Sharon of East Berlin; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a brother, Gerald Anderson of Hanover. She was predeceased by a sister, Jane Asper.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Red Run Cemetery, Davidsburg Road, East Berlin, with Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Ste. 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
