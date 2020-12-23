Brenda S. Bezanson, 66, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Dec 22., at her home. She was the wife of Gary E. Bezanson of Littlestown for 25 years.
Born Aug. 22, 1954, in Olney, Md., Brenda was the daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Dorothy (Hardesty) Willis.
She was a Franklin High School graduate of Baltimore County, Md. Brenda was retired in 2014 from Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville working in the housekeeping department for 35 years.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her brother, Carl Willis Jr. of Eldersburg, Md.; her three sisters, Cathy Hurd of Tenn., Peggy Willis of Texas, and Tammy Willis of West Friendship, Md.; and a stepsister, Karla Welsh Rawlings of Winchester, Va.
She was a member of Littlestown F.O.E.
Services are private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
