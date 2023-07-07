Virginia M. (March) McCleaf, age 93, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away July 5, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living near Fayetteville.
She was born May 14, 1930, in Gettysburg, to the late David C. and Lottie M. (Wagner) March. Virginia was widowed by her husband, William F. “Jim” McCleaf Sr., who passed away in 2010. They were married 62 years.
Virginia was called “Ginny” by many and was a graduate of Biglerville High School, Class of 1948. She was an active member of the York Springs Fire Company Auxiliary for many years. She worked at several businesses until she and her husband opened McCleaf’s Furniture Store, between Biglerville and Heidlersburg, in 1969. They sold the furniture store in 1983 and moved to Winter Haven, Fla., where they enjoyed the next 14 years in the warm climate. In 1997, they moved back to Gettysburg, to be closer to family and friends.
Virginia loved her Boston terrier dogs that she raised and sold the puppies, for over 50 years. She was known for being a very good cook and baker which she loved to do. Family and neighbors loved when she would share her recipes and goodies. She looked forward to spring so she could plant her garden and flowers and family always teased her for having a green thumb.
She is survived by her children, Shirley McCleaf of Gettysburg, Deb Galloway and husband Wayne of New Oxford, David McCleaf and wife Brenda (Rice) of Biglerville, Jenny Bacon and husband Frank of Jenison, Mich., and Marsha Frantz and husband Carl of Bluffton, S.C.; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her son, William “Bill” McCleaf Jr.; and these siblings, Dale March, Lena Myers, Verna Walker, Revere “Dump” March, Mary Deatrick Walker, Clair March, Louella Peterson, Willie March, Sara Orner, Fred March, Reba Bitner, Jean Gitt and Donald “Chub” March. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Viewing and service will be private at the convenience of the family. Virginia will be laid to rest beside her husband at Biglerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.