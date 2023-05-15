Stanley W. Lupp, age 76, of Bendersville, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born February 18, 1947, in Gettysburg, to the late Eugene L. and Helen M. (Peters) Lupp.
Stanley was a member of the Class of 1965 of Biglerville High School. He was employed as a field engineer for 37 years having started with United Telephone.
He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam.
Stanley was a life member of the Bendersville Community Fire Company and served as the deputy chief and president. He was the mayor of Bendersville and a member of the borough council. Stanley was a life member of the VFW Post #15, Gettysburg. He enjoyed reading, watching TV, playing solitaire, camping, watching NASCAR, Ravens fan, Penn State fan and most of all traveling to Disneyworld every year.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan L. (Kime) Lupp; one son, Ronald W. Lupp and his wife Kim of Carlisle; two daughters, Tammy J. Reed and her husband Larry of Gettysburg, and Jodi M. Lupp of Winter Garden, Fla.; two grandchildren, Zachary J. Reed and Trevor N. Lupp; and one brother, Gregory A. Lupp of Biglerville. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Richard Lupp.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a public viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Stanley to Bendersville Community Fire Co., 144 Park St., Bendersville, PA 17306; and the Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may send online condolences to www.DuganFH.com.
