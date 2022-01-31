Charles "Chuck" Lutz, of Gettysburg, died on January 29, 2022.
Charles is survived by his wife Shirley Rochelle; sons, Brent (Mary) and Brian (Sandy); and grandchildren, Amy Smith and Grant Lutz; and great-grandson, Hunter Smith.
n Charles' memory, please share a random act of kindness.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Pa. Inc.
Private service for family.
