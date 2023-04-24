Barry E. Sixeas, 81, of Biglerville, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born in Gettysburg, on February 17, 1942, son of the late Nelson O. and Hazel (Zimmerman) Sixeas. Barry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean (Bowmaster) Sixeas.
He was a 1961 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Barry along with his brother, Jay, owned and operated Sixeas Furniture Store in Gettysburg for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg Eagles and the Moose club of Gettysburg.
Barry enjoyed sports, watching local Gettysburg High School events, following his Baltimore Orioles and keeping up with local and national horse racing. He spent over 20 years visiting the Saratoga (N.Y.) Race Track every summer and taking his family on their annual vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his son, Thomas A. Sixeas of Biglerville; sister, Janet Rice of Kokomo, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, business partner and best friend, Jay L. Sixeas, who died in 2015.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
The family suggests memorials in Barry’s name to Gettysburg High School Athletics, 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
