Anna Marie Peterson, Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 25, 1967, in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of the late Richard W. Barger and Virginia Barefield Barger of Kansas.
Anna was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Gettysburg. For many years she owned and operated Maid-to-Order cleaning service in the area until her illness. She loved animals, her dogs and cats and also her ducks and chickens. Anna and her husband loved to travel around with no set agenda, camping and fishing wherever they felt like being. But most of all she was a good spirited person who loved her family a partied like a rock star.
Anna is survived by her husband, Steven L. Peterson of Gettysburg; two daughters, Jessica M. Geist of Spring Grove, Pa., and Rebecca A. Weding of New Oxford; stepdaughters, Chandrah L. Raleigh of Gettysburg, and Alanah Peterson of Alaska; a close friend, Monica Meyer of Gettysburg; grandson, Dakota Peterson of Erie, Pa.; as well as 13 grandchildren, two sisters and a brother.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Anna’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
