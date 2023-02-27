Roger William Steinacker, loving Father and Grandfather, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 78.
He is survived by his sons, Greg and Mark; their mother, Pauline; his six grandchildren, Joshua, James, Jonathan, Haylie, Kathryn and William; his brother and sister, Dennis and Linda; and his four nieces and nephews, Kevin, Nikki, Olivia and Keith.
Roger was born on March 5, 1944, to the late Lucille (Owens) and Norbert Steinacker in Dundalk, Maryland. He joined the United States Marine Corp at the age of 19, and proudly served in the Vietnam War. Later he retired from Northrop Grumman and lived the rest of his days in Gettysburg.
He would often be found working outdoors with a multitude of over-engineered DIY projects that would last the ages. His hobbies were only limited by his bank account and even after he retired he still didn’t know what he wanted to be when he grew up. When he wasn’t working he could be found metal detecting, hunting with his sons or volunteering his time at the Chambersburg Rod and Gun club.
Those who got to know him speak fondly of him, and everyone has their own humorous stories of him. Whether it was a funny story he would tell, heartfelt guidance, an inappropriate joke, or random fact, everyone looked forward to what he had to say. He always made sure those around him were smiling.
There were no funeral services and the family has decided to have a private event to remember him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.