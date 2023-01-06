Rita C. Baker, 95, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully at Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Henry O. Baker Jr. who passed away July 26, 2014.
Born November 13, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Walter P. and Ida (Yagle) Callanan.
Mrs. Baker is fondly remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Serving her community, she spent over 35 years as family director at the Adams Rescue Mission.
In her spare time, she also enjoyed painting, reading, watching old movies and writing poetry.
Rita is survived by three sons, Paul H. Baker and his wife Lorri of New Oxford, Steven A. Baker and his wife Rebecca of Douglas, Wyo., and Daniel W. Baker and his wife Valerie of Frederick, Md.; as well as nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
A funeral service to celebrate Rita’s life will held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, with Pastor Bruce Dietrick officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday, January 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover, and again on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
