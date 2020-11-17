Helen M. Bream, 89, of Gettysburg, died Monday, Nov. 16, at Paramount Nursing & Rehab, Fayetteville.
Born Aug. 9, 1931, in York County, Helen was the daughter of the late Jacob M. and Mary Helen (Kimmel) Myers. She was a 1949 Gettysburg High School graduate and also a 1954 Gettysburg College grad. Helen was employed for 25 years at Adams County National Bank and retired in 1992.
Surviving are her children, Robert W. Bream and Susie of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Barbara Bream Schultz of Bellingham, Wash.; her four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ann Bream Klein.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Gettysburg.
Graveside service is private at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Memorials in Helen's name may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
