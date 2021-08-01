Richard Barry Trostel, 77, of Biglerville passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Gettysburg on April 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Richard Bream and Ruth (Martz) Trostel. Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Janette Marie (Sanni) “Jenny” Trostel.
He was a graduate of Biglerville High School and Wake Forest University. Barry had served 33 years with the Center for Disease Control as a Public Health Adviser. He relocated with his wife and children to multiple states throughout his career, his favorite was Colorado. Barry was a life member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville and the NRA. Barry and Jenny were very active for many years with the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Friends of the NRA, they help organize many fundraising banquets that were dedicated to helping state and local programs. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. His greatest pleasure was the time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attending their many games and events.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by two children, Thad Trostel (Donna) of Biglerville and Daniele Serro of Arendtsville; seven grandchildren: Sarah (Seth), Amanda (Jose), Jorden (Allison), Sydney, Tayler (Ryan), Katy (Dillon) and Ali (Brandon); 13 great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Skilar, Jaxson, Jameson, Elijah, Sophia, Everly, Evelyn, Natalie, Jenna, Jonah, Rylie, and Oliva Barry on the way; a sister, Jane Waddell (Don) of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Trostel.
Funeral Services will be private with the interment in the Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville. The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
