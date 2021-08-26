Charlotte M. “Cheri” Hess, 59, of Littlestown, died Thursday, August 26, at her home. She was the wife of Todd Hess for 29 years.
Born March 12, 1962, in Baltimore, Md., Cheri was the daughter of the late Milton Hitt and Margaret (Griffin) H. Thomas and stepdaughter of Carol Hitt of Ohio.
Cheri was a 1980 Littlestown High School graduate and was employed with Mountain Manor of Emmitsburg.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Joshua C. Hess of Glenville; her daughters, Jessica M. Knight of Littlestown, and Jacquilyne M. Bowlin and Brandon of Hanover, and Crystal L. Cox of Loganville; her six grandchildren, Kyle M. Miller, Devon A. Reisinger, Corey W. and Jeremy T. Cox, and Kylan R. and Korbin A. Bowlin; her brothers, Milton A. Hitt and James L. Hitt of Ohio; her sister, Kathleen A. Redd of Texas; her half-brothers, Micheal and Mathew Hitt of Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
Cheri’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial service is Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Evangelical Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. Larry Douthwaite officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to service time. Inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown at a later date.
Memorials in Cheri’s name may be sent to her church at 1490 Frederick Pike, Littlestown PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.
