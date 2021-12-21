Barry L. Jacoby, 72, passed Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at UPMC Community Hospital in Harrisburg.
Barry was born June 21, 1949, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Kermit L. and Evelyn G. (Rohrback) Jacoby, Sr.
Barry was a 1967 graduate of Biglerville High School, and a 1971 graduate of Gettysburg College. He was an avid pool player and golfer, playing in the Blue Mountain APA Pool League, and Bridges golf league.
Barry is survived by a daughter, Michelle M. Jennings of Villanova; a son, Garett L. Jacoby of Harrisburg; step-children, Tammy L. Perez and Eugene W. Miller; and their mother, Judy A. Jacoby of Biglerville; two sisters, Naomi V. Warren of Gettysburg and Deborah D. Grim of Biglerville; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Garrett S. Jacoby, and two brothers, Kermit L. Jacoby, Jr and Robert L. Jacoby.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
