A Celebration of Life for Marcia E. Brown who died May 5, 2021 is Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run, with the Rev. Samuel Chamelin officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Services may be viewed via Zoom, which is available through the church by calling 410-346-7977.
Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, is assisting the family with services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.