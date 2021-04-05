Shirley A. (Temple) Williams, 83, of Gettysburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 22, 1937, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sgt. Joseph and Rhobirda (Vincentini) Temple. Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ronald D. Williams, who died Oct. 1, 2013.
Shirley was the epitome of a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She moved to Gettysburg in the ninth grade with her parents and siblings when her father helped open the new Pennsylvania State Police Barracks. It was in high school where she meet Ron Williams, the love of her life. Graduating in 1955, they wed Aug. 5, 1956 at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
Shirley worked in high school and the following year at Gettysburg College and the Avenue Diner. After raising her children, she enjoyed employment for 15 years at the Charmed Circle and also at The Apple Tree Boutique alongside her daughter until its closing in 2004.
Shirley and Ron had four children. Her main calling in life was as a wife, mother and grandmother, never missing an event in their lives, if possible, always giving encouragement. She was a fantastic listener being truly engaged in whoever she was speaking with. Shirley could discuss any and all sports, knowing and understanding the games, much to the delight of the men in the family.
She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her children, a son, Scot and his wife Maddy of Houston, Texas, and daughters, Dawn W. Heflin and husband Rick and Tammy W. Hickey and husband Ben, both of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Cara Williams of Houston, Jacob and Rebekah Heflin of Gettysburg, and Brittany Hickey of Philadelphia, Pa.; two sisters, Lois Lewandowski of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Rhobirda Ward and husband Bill of Dillsburg, Pa. She was much loved by her nieces and nephews as well as her cherished friends. In addition to her husband Ron, Shirley was predeceased by a son, Greg (1963) and her brother, Joe Temple (1972).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
