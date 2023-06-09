Jon O. Newman, 78, of Littlestown, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
He was the husband of Linda (Knipple) Newman. Born January 6, 1945, in Gettysburg, Jon was the son of the late Orville Newman and Anna (Weikert) Newman Gilbert.
He was a 1962 graduate of Littlestown High School; a Thompson Business School grad and studied at York College. Jon was first employed with Bankers Insurance group, and later served in the U.S. Navy as a communications technician. From there he began his banking career and finished as vice president at PNC in Littlestown.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter and son-in-law, Jamie L. and Bud Weaver of Forest Hill, Md.; and his three grandchildren, Matthew, Kyleigh and Logan Weaver.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, served as the Jaycees secretary, treasurer and vice president, Lions Club president, community park treasurer, Chamber of Commerce and FOE, all of Littlestown. Jon was a life member of Littlestown VFW Post No. 6954 serving as commander, quartermaster and on the board of directors; Alpha Fire Co. of Littlestown, and Fairfield Amvets.
Memorial service is Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
