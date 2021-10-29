Dr. Kenneth R. Armacost, 63, of Littlestown, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Laura A. (Bentzel) Armacost of Littlestown.
Born August 8, 1958, in Gettysburg, Ken was the son of the Virginia “Ginger” (Koontz) Armacost of Littlestown and the late Thomas A. Armacost.
He was a 1976 Littlestown High School graduate, obtained his bachelor’s degree from IUP and his doctorate from Immaculata University. Ken was a principal at New Oxford Intermediate School and retired in 2021.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Kira A. Armacost of Doylestown and Kameron A. Armacost of New Oxford; his four grandchildren, Thomas and Bryn Campbell and Matthew and Kaylee Armacost; and his brother, Doug A. Armacost and Tami of McSherrystown.
Ken was a varsity head volleyball coach for Conewago Valley Senior High School. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Diamonds: www.fourdiamonds.org, In Memory of Ken Armacost, Notify: Kira Armacost, karmacost@gmail.com, School credit: CVIS
A Celebration of Life Service will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
