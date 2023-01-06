Ralph D. Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939, in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey.
He was a veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment operator for the Borough of Gettysburg retiring after 33 years. He was a member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, VFW post #15, Gettysburg American Legion Post # 202 and the Adams County Fish and Game Association, Orrtanna. Ralph enjoyed woodworking, butchering and spending time with family, grandchildren and friends, all referring to him as “Pappy.”
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Patsy A. (Cullison) Carey of Gettysburg; three sons and two daughters, David R. Carey of Gettysburg, Rodney A. Carey and his wife Teresa of New Oxford, Cindy A. Hollinger and her husband Tracy of Gettysburg, James W. Carey and his companion Janet Mason of Chambersburg, and Cathy A. Simmons and her husband Kenny of Gettysburg; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two brothers and three sisters, Ray Carey, John Carey, Irene Nelson, Judy Hoff and Erma McCauslin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Redding; and brother, William Warrenfeltz.
Professional services are entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306, where family will receive friends for a public viewing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dick Godfrey officiating. A procession will follow the service to Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans will be conducted in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
