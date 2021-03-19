Virginia F. “Nanny White” White, age 89, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born in New Albany, Indiana, on June 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Leona (Hubbard) Nett. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Gerald E. “Jerry” White, who died July 1, 2000.
She was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. Virginia had been employed by the former United Telephone Service as a telephone operator for many years and later worked in the food service department for the Gettysburg Middle School.
She enjoyed her family and through the years was known for her babysitting skills. Virginia along with her late sister, Joyce, enjoyed making ceramics at Sister Two Ceramics.
Survivors include her four children, Michael L. White (Kim) of Gettysburg, Donna S. Harrison (Kurt) of Gettysburg, Dennis J. White (Donna) of Cashtown, and William A. White (Stacey) of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Amy White, Angie White, Kurt Kluck, Kayla Autorino, Tyler White, Lyssa Ewing, Maddie Lowery and Kelsie Kluck; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, James A. Nett Jr. (Judy) of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by a great-grandson, Bryce Gilbert; and her sister, Joyce Jacoby.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A private graveside service and interment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
