Philip L. Hagerman, “Jake,” age 85, of McSherrystown, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was the loving husband of Joan M. (Smith) Hagerman, who passed away in 2019.
Jake was born in Hanover on February 25, 1936, and was the son of the late Robert Hagerman and Margaret (Kemper) Hagerman.
He worked as a roofer for Donald B. Smith Roofing, was self-employed as a roofer, then worked for Cumberland Valley Roofers and retired from Sears in Hanover after over 25 years of employment.
He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, the McSherrystown Fish and Game and S.A.V.E.S. He was also the owner of Parkside Hunting Camp; he enjoyed hunting and he cherished the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his children Joseph Hagerman “Bret” and his companion Holly Campbell of Hanover, Jeffrey Hagerman and his wife Debra of Hanover, Michael Hagerman and his wife Sallie of Hanover, Annette Groft and her husband Thomas of McSherrystown, Philip Hagerman and his wife Wendy of Hanover, Pamela Costella and her companion Jim Todt of Hanover, Craig Hagerman and his wife Wendy of Hanover and Paula McCaffery and her husband Patrick of Havre De Grace, Md.; his son-in-law Duane Keeney and his wife Lisa of McSherrystown; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara Clabaugh of Bonneauville, and Patricia McMaster and her husband Charles of Bonneauville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Keeney; his brothers, Robert, James, Richard and William Hagerman; and his sisters, Audrey Funk and Jean Conrad.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jake’s memory may be made to Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown PA 17344; the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331; or the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite #134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
