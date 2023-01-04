Attorney Ronald J. Hagarman, 90, of Hanover, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was the loving husband of Patricia K. Hagarman.
Born August 14, 1932, he was a son of the late J. Richard and DeSales (Sneeringer) Hagarman. Mr. Hagarman graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1950. He was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary’s College in 1954 and a graduate of Dickinson Law School in 1957. Ronald was admitted to the Adams County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court June 8, 1959. He served his clerkship with J. Francis Yake. He began his law practice with Attorney Daniel Teeter at 44 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg and opened an evening office in McSherrystown. Mr. Hagerman then moved to his own office at 110 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg in 1961. He practiced for 63 years at that location.
On August 12, 1964, he was appointed the last U.S. Commissioner appointed by the U.S. Middle District Court in Pennsylvania with jurisdiction over the National Military Park. He served many years as solicitor for the Boroughs of McSherrystown and York Springs and he served as solicitor for the Gettysburg American Legion until after the new building was built.
A petition was written by him which became a standard form in the Dunlap-Hanna Form Book. Said petition is listed as 39 of May 1961 in the Adams County Courthouse.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Kellenberger Hagarman; his five children, Michelle Hagarman of Jacksonville, Fla., David Hagarman and his wife Kim of East Berlin, Peter Hagarman of McSherrystown, Paul Hagarman and his wife Lori of Gettysburg, and Timothy Hagarman and his wife Tina of Hanover; and six grandsons, Justin and his wife Bree, Matthew and his wife Jen, Dylan and his wife Sarah, Ryan and his wife Tessa, Wesley, and Vance Hagarman. There are three great-grandsons and seven great-granddaughters. Mr. Hagarman is also survived by two brothers, H. Richard and G. Thomas Hagarman.
Per Ronald’s wishes there will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ronald Joseph Hagarman will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa. The family will receive friends to share memories of Mr. Hagarman on Friday from 6 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
For those desiring, any memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories of Ronald Joseph Hagarman and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.