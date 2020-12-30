Loretta L. (Harman) Groft, 75, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Gene F. Groft, her husband of 54 years.
Loretta was born July 30, 1945, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Howard C. and Blanche A. (Fetterhoff) Harman.
Loretta was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. in Hanover.
In addition to her husband Gene, Loretta is survived by a daughter, Lori W. Riddle, of Huntingdon; two sons, Eric E. Groft and his wife Cathy and Darrell L. Groft, all of Hanover; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four sisters: Lorraine L. Ensor of New Oxford, Linda L. Eck of Hanover, Susan A. Reaver of Thomasville, and Diane J. Megonnell of New Oxford; and three brothers, Kenneth H. Harman, Eugene A. Harman, and Wayne E. Harman all of New Oxford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Rd, Ste 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching kindness is on her tongue”
Proverbs 31:26
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.