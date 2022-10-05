Barbara A. (Emig) Roth, age 78, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, at Autumn Lake at Longview in Manchester, Md. She was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Roth Sr. who passed away in 2007.
Barbara was born in Hanover on November 4, 1943, and was the daughter of the late George and Grace (Hahn) Emig.
She graduated from Delone Catholic High School, Class of 1961, and worked at the Double Day-Bookspan in Hanover, Victory Restaurant in Hanover, and the Cross Keys Truck Stop. Barbara was a parishioner of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown, and a member of S.A.V.E.S. and the former Brushtown Fire Co. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and was an avid bingo player.
Barbara is survived by her children, Robert B. Roth Jr. of Hanover, and Susan J. Roth of Hanover; and her grandchildren, Austin, Justin, and Grace Roth. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald J. Emig, and George J. Emig; and her sister, Kathy Emig. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer E. Roth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown. She will be laid to rest following the Mass at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to S.A.V.E.S., 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, PA 17331; or Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.