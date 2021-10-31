William Rhett Baker, 61, passed peacefully on the morning of September 24, 2021 while lying on the beach at Kamaole I Beach Park in Kihei, Hawaii. Cause of death was myocardial infarction. He was a resident of Wailuku, Hawaii for twenty-one years.
Rhett (aka River Freedom) was born, July 26,1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late LTC (Ret) William and Dr. Bettye Foster Baker. He attended Williams College for two years and was a graduate of Rutgers College with a B.A in English and Biology. Rhett was self-employed as a band promoter, writer, musician and shaman. He devoted four years to the care of his late father at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania before returning to his home in Maui.
He is survived by his mother, Dr. Bettye F. Baker, his sister, Janet L. Baker, Esq., a host of family and friends and the Puonne Hale Alii community.
Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalists Church of Gettysburg upon opening for in-person services. Burial will be facilitated by New England Burials at Sea, Capt. Fred White aboard the Monomoy in August 2022 at sunset at Martha’s Vineyard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.