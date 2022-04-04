Lila M. Martin, 95, of Orrtanna, died Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, at Lorien Senior Living, Taneytown, Md.
Born December 26, 1926, in Storrs, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lora (Standish) Moore. She was the wife of the late Donald B. Martin who died February 17, 2010.
Lila was a dedicated member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, where she was a member of the church choir and active in their holiday bazaars. A native of Storrs, she was an avid fan of the UConn women’s basketball team, as well as the Baltimore Orioles. She loved knitting and sharing her skill with others. Lila also loved baking and gardening and camping with her husband and friends.
Lila is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Bitzel and her husband Dave of Westminster, Md., Cindy Kidd and her husband Steve Hoy of Orrtanna, and Christine Hobble of Union Bridge, Md.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Moore.
A memorial service for Lila will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., with Rev. Dr. Frederick Young officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity U.C.C, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.