Jean E. Guise, age 93, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born March 4, 1930, in East Berlin, as the daughter of the late Lester H. and Annabelle (Hartman) Murtof.
Jean graduated in the Class of 1948 from Biglerville High School. She graduated in the Class of 1949 from Carlisle Nursing School. She was formerly employed by Upper Adams School District where she worked in the cafeteria at the high school, served as custodian, and drove school bus. She attended Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and was a member of the Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing bingo, hunting, canning fruits and vegetables, and needlepoint. She coordinated the judging of the vegetables at the South Mountain Fair. She loved going to the family cabins in Potter County and Pine Grove. She was an avid fan of her grandchildren’s sporting events, which she attended regularly.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Marsha A. Tuckey of Gardners; two sons, Gary L. Guise of Biglerville, and Robert E. and wife Sue Guise of Biglerville; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Sherrill W. Guise, who passed away December 5, 2018; sister, Barbara Griffie; and brother, Ralph Murtof.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Dugan Funeral Home Inc. with Rev. Terry Brosius officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 1299 Gablers Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
