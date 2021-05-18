Betty May (Miller) Donaldson was born Dec. 28, 1930 to C. Muriel and Frank E Miller near Mummasburg.
She is survived by her sister Eloise Topper (husband Clyde deceased) of Dover, and brother Joseph Miller and wife Geneva of Biglerville. She married her best friend, Guy F. Donaldson, on December 7, 1951 and they spent 60 wonderful years together until his passing on February 11, 2012.
Betty graduated from Biglerville High School, class of 1949, and worked briefly at Bell Telephone in Harrisburg.
Betty and Guy were very active in the Orrtanna United Methodist Church in many capacities over the years. Betty taught Sunday School, led Vacation Bible School, worked with the youth group, participated in many Bible studies, and helped start a Senior Citizens group in Orrtanna.
Betty and Guy were very active in Adams County Farm Bureau where she chaired the Women’s Committee for many years and she served as First Lady with President Guy to Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. They traveled all over Pennsylvania and the USA in that capacity and had the opportunity to visit Israel – a high point in their lives.
Betty is survived by three children: Bev Benner and husband Jim, Steve Donaldson and wife Laurie, and Dave Donaldson and wife Kim. She has seven grandchildren: Becky Benner-Carr and husband Patrick, Liz Smith and husband Joe, Rachel Donaldson and fiancé Eric Scott, Josh Donaldson and wife Ashley, Major Jake Donaldson and wife Amber, Andy Donaldson and Erin Donaldson. She is blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Alex, Connor, Zach, Coralea, Lorelei, Kenedie, Taylor, and Haley (with little sister arriving soon). She has many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dale Williams, officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A Viewing for Betty will be held at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Orrtanna United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
