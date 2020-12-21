Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.