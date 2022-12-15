Robert L. Alcorn III, 83, of Gettysburg, died Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
Born September 15, 1939, in Chambersburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 33 years.
Mr. Alcorn was a career veteran of the United States Air Force where he earned a Bronze Star. After retiring from the military, he continued to serve the U.S. government in multiple capacities at both the National Security Agency and the Department of Agriculture. He also taught at American University and worked as a librarian. When he finally retired for the last time, he was free to enjoy two of his lifelong passions – sailing and the Civil War, first living on a sailboat and then eventually becoming a guide for the town of Gettysburg. Other hobbies during his life included the delicate craft of making miniature duplicates of pianos and harpsichords, and crafting doll houses complete with lights.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two children, Katie Gochnour and Bob Alcorn; three step-children, Peter Blair, Bryce Blair, and Cindy Blair; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brothers, Bill and Everett Alcorn; and his sister, Sally Alcorn.
Funeral services will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. There will be an interment service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the family plot at Falling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 221 N. Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.