Mrs. Joyce R. (Kepner) Spence, 84, of Fairfield, passed away, Friday January 27, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Born September 11, 1938, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Shaffer) Kepner.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Mr. Cloyd W. Spence. They were married in 1958 in the Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Cloyd passed away in 2009.
Joyce worked as the dietary supervisor at Michael Manor and then later worked as a home health caregiver. She was a member of the former Mount Hope Church, in Fairfield. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Penny Lou R. Spence and Brenda Sue R. Spence, both of Carroll Valley; son, Jeffrey W. Spence of Mt. Hope, Pa.; two grandchildren, Brandi M. Luckenbaugh and Christopher W. Spence; and six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Madison, Landon, Cimorene, Zelda, and Xavier.
Service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
