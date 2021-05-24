Patricia Emlet Moore, age 90, of Gettysburg, died peacefully in York Hospital on Sunday May 23, 2021, after a brief illness. Born May 8, 1931, in Loysville, Pa., Pat was a graduate of Gettysburg College, ’52, where she met her husband, Carey A. Moore. They married New Year’s Eve 1952.
Pat had a master’s degree in education and taught at a several schools, including Keefauver and James Gettys. She later received a second master’s degree in clinical psychology and worked as a therapist for Adams Hanover Counseling. Later she opened her private practice in Gettysburg.
A world traveler, Pat toured Europe with her husband and four children, and they subsequently lived in Jerusalem, Israel, for a year. Later she and Carey travelled to Egypt, Jordan, Peru, China, and also enjoyed two safaris in Africa.
Pat and Carey, avid joggers for more than 30 years, could often be seen running on the Gettysburg Battlefield. Twice, they competed in the Gettysburg Marathon.
Pat, a voracious reader, also loved to sing, play bridge and tend to her beautiful garden. Musical theater remains a Moore family passion. Very proud of her four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, she enjoyed following all their various careers and endeavors.
Pat was the daughter of Earl Brooks Emlet and Susan Rae Hockenberry Emlet. She had three older siblings, Shirley Emlet Uber and brothers Stanley and Harold Emlet. Pat is survived by her husband, Dr. Carey A. Moore; daughter Kathy Moore McDougall (husband Brad); and three sons Stephen “Heartsong,” David (wife Carol) and Bruce Moore. Her grandchildren include Amara, Raphaela, Michael, Luke, Rebecca, and Conor, as well as two great-grandchildren, Nadia and Quinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Unitarian Universalists Church of Gettysburg, located at 136 S. Stratton St. at 10 a.m. The church has a policy that only fully vaccinated people age 12 and older may attend. For information on the Zoom link to watch the memorial service remotely, please email uugettysburg@gmail.com.
Flowers or a contribution to the church are welcome. Checks can be made out to the UUG.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
