Grace A. Ernst, 101, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Utz Terrace. She was the wife of Joseph H. Ernst who passed away on Aug. 5, 2005.
Born Dec. 2, 1919, in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Anna Mary (Staub) Collins.
Grace retired after 26 years of service as a cafeteria cook at St. Joseph School, Hanover. She was a dedicated and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as past president of the Parish Council of Catholic Women, Bereavement Committee, cooking for various parish events, (we can’t forget all those lemon sponge pies she made for the Christmas and Easter Bazaars), volunteering at the St. Joseph Thrift Shop and helping wherever she might be needed. Grace was a 1937 graduate of Littlestown High School and a charter member of the Ladies of the Knights of Columbus, Council 871.
Surviving are four children, Linda E. Keffer and husband Thomas of Hanover, Thomas E. Ernst and wife Diane of Hanover, Joanne M. Fink and husband David of New Port Richey, Fla., and Patricia A. Griffin and husband Derrell of Hanover; daughter-in-law Peggy Ernst of Davenport, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. Ernst, and a brother, Dennis B. Collins.
Due to the Covid restrictions, services and burial will be private under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., McSherrystown. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Keffer, Tim Keffer, Joe Wherley, Ryan Little, Tyrone Eaton, Kyle Wildasin, Matt Worley and Thad Smyser.
The family wishes to thank the administration, staff, volunteers and residents of SpiriTrust Lutheran, Utz Terrace, Hanover for the excellent care provided over the last 10 years.
Contributions in memory of Grace may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5025 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA. 17331.
