Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Goulden, 72, of Littlestown, died Saturday, Aug. 21 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sara Patricia "Pat" (McCurry) Goulden for 53 years.
Born Sept. 14, 1948 in Gettysburg, Bernie was the son of the late John D. and Betty (Baumgardner) Goulden. He was a New Oxford High School graduate and was an estimator for R.G. Miller Building Products of Hanover retiring after 38 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Tammi L. Bullers and husband, Charles; Staci L. Messinger and husband, Chad; his son, James B.
Goulden and wife, Terri; his five grandchildren: Brock Messinger, Tyler Bullers and wife Kristen, Seth Bullers, Emily Goulden and Brody Goulden; his three sisters: Meleah Binder and William; Wanda Spahr and William; LaDonna Deatrick and Daniel; his sister-in-law, Denise (Aumen) Goulden; and his three
brothers: Carl Goulden and Wanda, James Goulden and Heather and Robert Goulden and partner, Joy Beard. Bernie was predeceased by his brother, Daniel F. Goulden.
He was a lifetime member of both Alpha Fire Co., Littlestown and New Oxford Social Club. He was a member of Littlestown FOE and Adams County Fish & Game. Bernie's greatest pride was his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and building and remodeling homes for his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life is Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. at New Oxford Social Club pavilion. Contributions may be made to Alpha Fire Co., 40 E.
King St., Littestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
