Edgar L Hofe Jr., 78, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in Prosperity, S.C., while on vacation. He was born on February 27, 1944, in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Edgar L. Hofe Sr. and Arlene L. (Spangler) Hofe.
Mr. Hofe served in the U.S. Air Force, Pennsylvania National Guard, and retired from the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Mr. Hofe enjoyed fishing, travelling and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene M. (Souders) Hofe; sons, Jeff Miller and wife Ruth of Biglerville, and John Hofe and wife Lisa of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Morgan (Howard) Hagan of Centreville, Va., Zack (Brandee) Miller of Biglerville, and Jonathan Hofe of Gettysburg; step-grandchildren, Ceili, Morgain, and Logan Calderon; along with four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Mike Hofe.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mt. Joy Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Peter Naschke officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Joy Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
