Nancy Mayberry Hanmer, 80, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 19, 1942, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late King David Mayberry and Hattie Cooper Mayberry.
After college, Nancy moved to Pennsylvania and started her career in education. After many years of teaching, she became a director for the gifted and talented program and trained and equipped educators to better serve students. When she retired from education, Nancy turned her flower hobby into a thriving business, Greystone Flower Farm, and specialized in weddings and events.
Nancy was known for her kind spirit, generous heart, keen intuition of people and her eye for beauty. Nancy was one of a kind - she loved people and they loved her right back. She made everyone feel special.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Glace Eugene “Tucker” Hanmer; four brothers, Calvin Milton “Jack” Mayberry, Hassell Gray Mayberry, David “Wilson” Mayberry, and Robert Joseph Mayberry. She is survived by sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and numerous caring friends and neighbors.
Her favorite verse from the Bible was 2 Corinthians 12:9 - “...My grace is sufficient for you: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, November 4, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Cemetery in New Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BillyGraham.org, foi.org (Friends of Israel) and dav.org (Disabled American Veterans).
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.