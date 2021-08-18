Melvin R. “Buster” Strausbaugh, 69, of Gettysburg, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born March 20, 1952, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Harry A. and Susan Smith Strausbaugh. Buster is survived by his wife, Thelma Hahn Strausbaugh.
Mr. Strausbaugh worked for many years for George & Sons in Blue Ridge Summit but for the last 30 years until his retirement he was employed at Knouse Foods in Biglerville.
Buster was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed watching the wildlife outside his home windows. He was a good natured person who was always had a smile on his face. But most of all he love time with his family.
Buster is survived by his two daughters, Angela Beaman and her husband Shawn of New Oxford, and Robin Stratton and her husband Frank of Fairfield; two stepsons, Lemual Kindle and his wife Tena of West Virginia, and Bobby Kindle and his wife April of Hagerstown, Md.; 10 grandchildren, Tia Kindle, Brian Kindle, Casey Kindle, Sarah Kindle, Jacob Kindle, Christopher Kindle, Bethany Dempsey, Michael Group, Jacob Stratton, and Brett Stratton; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Lesa Zani; and two brothers, Clifford Strausbaugh and Glenn Smith.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.