Randy Leroy "Yogi" Weidner, 66, of Gardners, passed away April 23, 2021 in the UPMC, Carlisle. He was born August 22, 1954 in Gardners to the late Roy L. and Myrtle (Cole) Weidner.
Randy worked for the family business, Richard E. Weidner Paving and Excavating. He was a former member of the Biglerville American Legion, Post 262 and the Shoshonean Rod and Gun Club. Randy's hobbies include, camping, hunting, woodworking, collecting Model A Fords for restoration, camping with family and friends and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving is his loving wife, Donna (McGlaughlin) Weidner of Gardners; children, Randi Lynn Weidner of Dillsburg and Ryan Weidner of Gardners; siblings, Nancy Cooley, Rodney and Richard Weidner; and many nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Weidner and brother, Ralph Weidner.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in the Goodyear Cemetery, Gardners. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.